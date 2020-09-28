Father shoots and kills adult son in Staten Island: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONCORD, S.I. — A Staten Island father is facing murder charges after fatally shooting his own son Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Cops responded around 12:45 p.m. to a 911 call of a person shot inside the family’s Beverly Road home in the Concord neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said responding officers discovered Joseph Smith, 34, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His father, also named Joseph Smith, 68, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Smith is now expected to be charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Details of what led to the fatal shooting were not immediately known.