Egyptian boxer arrested in 2019 slaying of daughter found in Staten Island park: police

Ola Salem, an advocate for domestic violence, was found dead in the woods in Staten Island on Oct. 24, 2019. (GoFundMe)

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island — Police said the father of a woman whose body was found last year in a Staten Island park has been charged in her murder.

According to the NYPD, Kabary Salem was arrested Dec. 18 on murder charges.

The Staten Island Advance reported that Salem, 52, was initially taken into custody in Egypt earlier in December and brought to the U.S. last week.

The body of 25-year old Ola Salem was found the morning of Oct. 24, 2019 in a wooded area of Bloomingdale Park.

Salem was a volunteer at a domestic violence shelter for women. “She was a beacon of hope and positivity for many,” according to a GoFundMe page set up at the time.

Her father, now in custody, boxed in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics representing Egypt.

