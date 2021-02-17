Driver flees on foot after Staten Island collision that left woman dead, man critically injured: police

Police and an ambulance on the scene of a Staten Island hit-and-run collision that left a 68-year-old woman dead and a 70-year-old man in critical condition Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, according to the NYPD.

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island — UPDATE: Police on Thursday said an 18-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday night in the deadly hit-and-run.

Original story:

Police on Wednesday said they were looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly collision on foot Tuesday evening in Staten Island.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to a call for a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Lamberts Lane and Elson Street, in the Bulls Head neighborhood, the NYPD said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that a 2020 Honda Accord traveling northbound on Elson Street struck a Mercedes Benz traveling eastbound on Lamberts Lane, at the intersection.

Police believe the unidentified driver of the Honda fled the location on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

EMS responded and rushed the two occupants of the Mercedes, a 70-year-old male driver and 68-year-old female passenger, to a nearby hospital.

The woman, identified by officials as Kauser Akhund, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The man behind the wheel of the Mercedes suffered head trauma and was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, according to police.

Officials said the crash occurred about a mile from the woman’s home.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was investigating the deadly incident, police said Wednesday.

No further information about the Honda or its driver was immediately available.