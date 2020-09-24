Dozens of staffers at Staten Island school to quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — A Staten Island school has asked “approximately 50” staff members to quarantine after an employee tested positive, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said Thursday.

The school where the positive test occurred is IS 51. Nathaniel Styer, deputy press secretary for the DOE said social distancing protocols were not followed by school staff.

“It takes the cooperation of everyone working together and closely following safety rules to stop the spread,” Styer said. “With citywide transmission hovering at or below one percent, we can stop the spread if commonsense precautions are taken by all.”

Approximately 50 staffers will have to quarantine after the positive test, which was identified on Tuesday, according to Styer.

The DOE calls the number of employees who must quarantine “higher than usual” due to the staff member’s role at the school and incidents of not following social distancing.

District staff are working in the school to support the remaining school staff while their colleagues and members of the administration are quarantining.

The DOE says IS 51 “will have the necessary staffing to reopen on October 1st for blended learning.”