Boxer dad may have killed daughter in PA and dumped her in Staten Island, source says

Ola Salem, an advocate for domestic violence, was found dead in the woods in Staten Island on Oct. 24, 2019. (GoFundMe)

STATEN ISLAND — New details emerged Monday about a father who was recently arrested in Egypt and charged with murder more than a year after his daughter’s body was found in Staten Island.

Kabary Salem, a 52-year-old former Olympic boxer, was extradited to the United States late last week, accused of strangling Ola Salem. Officials said he had been on the run for more than a year.

Ola Salem’s body was found in Bloomingdale Park in Staten Island on Oct. 24, 2019. The 25-year-old woman was a volunteer at a domestic violence shelter and described in a GoFundMe post as a beacon of hope and positivity for many.”

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News it’s believed Ola Salem could have been murdered in Pennsylvania, where she was helping her father open up a diner.

The source said Kabary Salem wasn’t happy with his daughter’s boyfriend.

“We believe the father found out she was still dating the boyfriend and not complying with the Muslim religion,” the source said. “He plotted this whole thing out.”

Using surveillance video, investigators were able to track the father’s movements before the daughter’s body was discovered.

PIX11 learned the father gave “inconsistent statements” that did not match up with some of the evidence on surveillance.

Kabary Salem represented Egypt in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics as a boxer. Boxrec.com shows his professional boxing record was 28-5, only having lost to world-class opponents.

“He’s into other combat sports, like martial arts,” the source said.

The surveillance footage was presented to the Staten Island District Attorney’s office, which decided the evidence was there to charge Kabary Salem with his daughter’s murder.