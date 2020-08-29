7 injured, including 2 police officers, in multi-vehicle crash on Staten Island: FDNY

Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island — A multi-vehicle accident involving both a police and civilian vehicle on Staten Island has left seven injured, according to the FDNY.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Arden Avenue and Drumgoole Road in Arden Heights.

A total of seven people were injured, including two police officers. They were all taken to local hospitals.

No reports of any arrests being made.

