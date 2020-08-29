7 injured, including 2 police officers, in multi-vehicle crash on Staten Island: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island — A multi-vehicle accident involving both a police and civilian vehicle on Staten Island has left seven injured, according to the FDNY.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Arden Avenue and Drumgoole Road in Arden Heights.

A total of seven people were injured, including two police officers. They were all taken to local hospitals.

No reports of any arrests being made.