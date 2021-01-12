Staten Island hospital janitor admits trying to have sex with New Jersey teen

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A janitor at a Staten Island, New York, hospital has admitted trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenager, who turned out to be a police detective.

John Emilio has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to endanger the welfare of children.

Under terms of a plea agreement with Burlington County prosecutors, the 43-year-old will face a 3-year prison term when he’s sentenced in March.

Authorities say Emilio thought he had made contact online with a 14-year-old girl, sending nude pictures of his genitals and discussing meeting in New Jersey.

The girl was a detective with the prosecutor’s high-tech crimes unit.

