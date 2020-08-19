State troopers’ union sues NYC over police reforms, ‘diaphragm law’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The union representing New York state troopers filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the City of New York over a recent police reform bill passed and signed into law.

The sweeping reform legislation, signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio July 15, banned chokeholds by police, but also banned restrictions of “the flow of air or blood by compressing the windpipe or the carotid arteries on each side of the neck, or sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm, in the course of effecting or attempting to effect an arrest.”

It’s become know as the “diaphragm law” by some, and it’s been a controversial piece of sweeping police reform by the city.

In the lawsuit, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association argued that state law which grants troopers statewide arrest authority supersedes city code.

“This ill-conceived, knee-jerk reaction by lawmakers has left our members vulnerable to criminal and civil liabilities for doing the job they were trained to do,” said NYSTPBA President Thomas Mungeer. “As the union representing more than 7,000 active and retired State Troopers, we had no choice other than to take this action to protect our members.”

Staten Island DA Michael McMahon blasted the law back in June, saying it’d be hard for him to foresee prosecuting an officer under the law.

Police unions have been critical of calls for reform and subsequent laws.