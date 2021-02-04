State to NYC: Can’t tap 2nd vaccine doses to give more 1st shots

NEW YORK — The state has said no to New York City’s bid to start vaccinating more people against COVID-19 by using shots reserved for second doses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio argued the strategy would provide more people at least some protection, even if it meant delaying the second part of the two-shot regimen for some people.

“We need the flexibility to use doses that were designated for second doses to be able to use them right now for first doses, because so many New Yorkers need that first dose,” de Blasio said. “I keep thinking of the seniors I’ve met, who are scared to death – and I am literally using that term accurately, they’re scared to death. They are scared for their lives. They can’t get a vaccination, because there’s such a shortage of supply.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker turned down the idea Thursday. He noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control hasn’t recommended it, and he said it would create anxiety for people awaiting second doses.

PIX11 contributed to this report.

