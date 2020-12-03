State senator wants to declare racism a public health crisis

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Brooklyn State Sen. Kevin Parker proposed legislation to have New York State’s Health Department declare racism as a public health crisis.

“I think now is the time to start pushing the envelope on these issues,” Sen. Parker told PIX11 News.

Parker believes racism impacts communities of color from “the number of Black men that you see being killed by the hands of either gunfire in the streets, or by police,” to heighted risks for diabetes, asthma, heart disease and dying in childbirth.

“When we talk about racism that this is not a figment of Black and Latino and Asian people’s imaginations.”

The American Medical Association recognized racism is a threat to public health. Parker hopes if New York State declares racism a public health crisis the Health Department could establish “a working group to look at solutions and start implementing them throughout state government.”

The magnitude of racial healthcare disparities was brought to the forefront this year by COVID-19.

“One of the places where it immediately played out was on the availability of testing,” explained National Urban League President Marc Morial.

Morial is part of a new task force with fellow leaders in New York’s Black community. They’ll be working to educate and help break down the distrust some may have of the vaccine while fighting for fair access.

“The most vulnerable,” Morial said, “those at greatest risk should be entitled to receive the vaccine. The earliest in the process. Now we know that that includes many people in the black community. Well, you have to meet people where they are.”