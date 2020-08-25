State legislators question MTA about overnight closures, service and finances

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) subway conductor prepares to leave a station in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Will the subway run again overnight?

That’s a question many riders are asking. It also came up Tuesday at a joint committee hearing of the New York State Legislature.

MTA officials testify twice a year before state assemblymembers and state senators. MTA Chairman Pat Foye said the overnight closures will continue during the pandemic. He said state health officials will help decide when the system will reopen.

On May 6, subway service was shut down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for the daily and repeated cleaning of trains and stations.

Officials blamed the pandemic for the financial disaster facing the agency.

The federal government awarded $4 billion to the MTA as part of a relief package earlier in the summer. The agency has asked for another $4 billion and says without it service cuts could be possible.

A special MTA board meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday.