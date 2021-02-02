Some power outages persist Tuesday across NY, NJ

A pedestrian walks across a snow cover street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The massive nor’easter knocked out power for thousands Monday and outages persisted for some across the region Tuesday morning.

NEW YORK

As of 2 p.m., Con Edison reported 931 customers experiencing outages in the New York City area, with the majority in the Bronx and Manhattan, as well as some in the Brooklyn and Queens.

Meanwhile out on Long Island, PSEG reported 97 customers without power, most of which were located in Suffolk County.

PSEG spokesperson Ashley Chauvin gave the PIX11 Morning News an update Tuesday morning after the utility company said it restored service to over 21,000 customers who lost power during the storm Monday.

PSEG Long Island gives outages update after nor’easter

NEW JERSEY

Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage map said 761 customers had no service, most of which were located in Morris County, with some in Ocean and Monmouth counties, as well.

PSE&G New Jersey reported 83 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.