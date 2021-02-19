Snowstorm latest: Power outages Friday in NY, NJ

Snow falls as people drive across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, on February 18, 2021. – A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Some residents across New York and New Jersey were still without power Friday morning as snow continued from a lingering winter storm that first hit the tri-state area Thursday.

The following power outages were reported by area utility companies as of 2:50 p.m. Friday:

Con Edison reported 1,825 customer outages, with the majority of outages in Manhattan, followed by Queens and Brooklyn.

PSEG Long Island reported 5 customer outages.

PSE&G New Jersey reported 121 customer outages.

JCP&L in New Jersey said they had 5 customer outages.

Light snow was still seen falling early Friday as sanitation crews worked to cleanup icy, slippery and slush roads during the morning commute.

The storm could linger as late as Friday evening, followed by a sunny but chilly weekend.