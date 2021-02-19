Snowstorm latest: Power outages Friday in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Some residents across New York and New Jersey were still without power Friday morning as snow continued from a lingering winter storm that first hit the tri-state area Thursday.
The following power outages were reported by area utility companies as of 2:50 p.m. Friday:
- Con Edison reported 1,825 customer outages, with the majority of outages in Manhattan, followed by Queens and Brooklyn.
- PSEG Long Island reported 5 customer outages.
- PSE&G New Jersey reported 121 customer outages.
- JCP&L in New Jersey said they had 5 customer outages.
Light snow was still seen falling early Friday as sanitation crews worked to cleanup icy, slippery and slush roads during the morning commute.
The storm could linger as late as Friday evening, followed by a sunny but chilly weekend.