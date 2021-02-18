Snowstorm latest: Power outages in NY, NJ

Snow falls as people drive across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, on February 18, 2021. – A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A winter storm barreled through the tri-state area Thursday, bringing snowfall totals anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in New York and New Jersey.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast early Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

The following power outages were reported by area utility companies as of 5 a.m. Friday:

Con Edison reported 598 customer outages.

PSEG Long Island reported less than 5 customer outages

PSE&G New Jersey reported 6 customer outages.

JCP&L in New Jersey said they had no customer outages.

Parts of New Jersey saw flakes begin to fall before sunrise Thursday, but snowfall became more widespread by mid-morning.

Heavier snow continued into about Thursday afternoon, though during the evening hours, it turned to a wintry mix in some parts of the area as temperatures approached the freezing mark.

Light snow may continue in some areas overnight Thursday into Friday, keeping amounts lower along the coast, but it will still be a disruptive storm causing travel headaches into Friday.

The storm could linger as late as Friday afternoon. Any icy mix has the chance of turning back to snow early Friday as cold air funnels behind the departing storm system.