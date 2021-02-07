Snowstorm impacts NYC: Transit, parking, COVID testing and more updates

File photo: An NYC transit worker shovels snow from a subway platform on January 23, 2016 in New York.

NEW YORK CITY — Sunday’s snowstorm created some picturesque views across New York City, but it also complicated road cleanup from the last storm and snarled other city-run operations.

A winter storm warning was issued for the five boroughs through 9 p.m. The National Weather Service predicated the city could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

Here we go again! Stay safe, NYC! pic.twitter.com/RhrhIaqdRj — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) February 7, 2021

Here’s what else you need to know.

Snowplowing efforts

The Sanitation Department transitioned to snow operations mode Sunday morning. Salt spreaders were out on the streets early in the morning and plows were expected to begin the heavy lifting after 2 inches of snow had fallen.

“Please stay off the roads if possible and let our workers work,” DSNY tweeted.

New Yorkers can track snowplow efforts in their neighborhood via the PlowNYC interactive map.

Schools

Students and staff should plan for in-school learning on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

“Our plows and salt spreaders are doing a great job keeping the roads clear and ready for a safe commute [Monday] morning,” the mayor added in a tweet.

Transit

NYC Transit officials were tracking the storm and, as of Sunday morning, there were no plans to suspend subway service.

Officials urged residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel, and warned of service delays on buses and trains.

For real-time service updates on subways, buses and commuter railroads, visit MTA.info.

Parking

The city suspended alternate side parking citywide through Saturday, Feb. 13. Read more.

COVID-19 vaccines and testing

State-run mass vaccination sites at the Westchester County Center, Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and Aqueduct Racetrack continued to operate as scheduled Sunday.

The New York City Health Department said all city-run vaccination sites, including mass vaccination hubs, were open Sunday despite the storm.

NYC Health + Hospitals said some of its COVID-19 testing sites and all of its mobile vans were closed Sunday. Call 212-COVID19 or visit nychealthandhospitals.org/ to find out which testing sites are open.

Outdoor dining

The city’s Open Restaurants roadway dining and Open Streets programs were suspended for Sunday. Restaurants were advised to remove or secure any furniture or electric heaters located on the roadways and to remove the tops of structures, if possible, or regularly clear snow to prevent damage and facilitate snow removal. Read more.

Power outages

Steady snowfall and strong wind gusts could bring down trees and power lines.

As of late Sunday morning, there were over 1,100 Con Edison customers without power in New York City and Westchester County.

For the latest power-outage updates, visit outagemap.coned.com

