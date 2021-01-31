Snowstorm impacts NYC COVID vaccinations, Alternate Side Parking, outdoor dining

NEW YORK — A winter storm expected to bring as many as 14 to 16 inches of snow to the region on Monday forced the closure of several New York City programs and operations.

City-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. Appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended for Monday and Tuesday, and the city’s Open Streets program is canceled for Monday. Parking meters will be in effect on Monday.

The Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, which means outdoor dining on city roadways is suspended on Monday.

Over 2,000 plows are on city streets and have been working around the clock to keep streets clear and safe, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

New York City’s public school buildings are also closed on Monday, de Blasio said. Students will pivot to remote learning instead.

New Yorkers should expect moderate to heavy snow throughout Sunday night and into Monday. The winter storm will bring more snow to the area on Tuesday before tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

Dangerous, gusty winds and blizzard-like conditions could cause power outages and create dangerous travel conditions.

