NYC schools closed Monday, pivot to remote learning due to snow

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled in-person learning at New York City public schools for Monday as a major nor’easter barrels toward the five boroughs.

All students will pivot to remote learning on Monday instead. A decision on whether students will remain remote on Tuesday will be announced on Monday, de Blasio said.

Food distribution at schools and the Learning Bridges program also are canceled on Monday.

The city is expected to get as many as 14 to 16 inches of snow during the storm, which is projected to start late Sunday night and continue until Tuesday morning.

Dangerous, gusty winds and blizzard-like conditions could cause power outages and create dangerous travel conditions.

