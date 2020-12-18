Snowstorm cleanup continues across NYC on Friday

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A day after New York City woke up to lots of snow – nearly a foot in some areas – cleanup continues Friday after our first big snowstorm of the season.

Some streets look as if they haven’t been plowed, while other that were plowed still have parked cars buried in snow that need to be dug out.

Over in Queens, where there was an estimated 8-inches of snowfall Thursday, it seemed plows hadn’t touched some streets in Jamaica or Jackson Heights hours after the nor’easter moved out of the area.

Meanwhile in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn, where there were also many snow-covered streets, people picked up their shovels and got to work instead of waiting for plow trucks.

The NYC Department of Sanitation maintained their crews are doing the best they can but that there’s still lots of snow to clean up in many roads across the five boroughs.

The city is advising New Yorkers to use the PlowNYC website and app to help track the progress of plowing and salting in their area.

The Sanitation Department is now hiring emergency laborers Friday and Saturday to help crews manually dig out smaller roads, sidewalks, hydrants and crosswalks. Head here to learn how you can help out for a daily shift.