Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

The first major nor’easter of 2021 dropped several inches of snow across the region on Monday — and more is on the way.
The National Weather Service released preliminary snow totals Monday morning. See how much snow has fallen in your area:
NEW YORK:
- NEW YORK CITY:
- Manhattan:
- Central Park: 15.3 inches
- Queens:
- Bellerose: 17 inches
- Howard Beach: 15.8 inches
- Whitestone: 14.8 inches
- Brooklyn: information not available as of 7:15 p.m.
- Bronx:
- East Tremont: 15.5 inches
- Staten Island:
- Westerleigh: 11.5 inches
- Manhattan:
- WESTCHESTER COUNTY:
- Bedford – 16 inches
- Yonkers – 14.2 inches
- Armonk – 13.5 inches
- White Plains – 13.2 inches
- Montrose – 13 inches
- Harrison – 13 inches
- Bronxville – 13 inches
- Rye Brook – 12 inches
- SUFFOLK COUNTY:
- Brentwood – 15.6 inches
- Smithtown – 14.9 inches
- Bay Shore – 13.4 inches
- Mount Sinai – 13 inches
- Commack – 12.8 inches
- Mastic – 12.6 inches
- Saint James – 12.3 inches
- Manorville – 12 inches
- Centerreach – 11.2 inches
- Port Jefferson – 11.1 inches
- Blue Point – 10 inches
- East Moriches – 9.5 inches
- Upton – 9.5 inches
- ROCKLAND COUNTY:
- Monsey – 19.5 inches
- Spring Valley – 13.5 inches
- Chestnut Ridge – 12 inches
- Nanuet – 12 inches
- Stony Point – 11.3 inches
- NASSAU COUNTY:
- Seaford – 14 inches
- Carle Place – 12 inches
- East Meadow – 11.5 inches
- Westbury – 11.5 inches
- North Wantagh – 11.2 inches
- East Williston – 11.2 inches
- Massapequa – 11 inches
NEW JERSEY:
- BERGEN COUNTY:
- Bergenfield – 19.1 inches
- Ridgewood – 16.6 inches
- Passaic – 15.9 inches
- Hillsdale – 15 inches
- Glen Rock – 14.3 inches
- New Milford – 14 inches
- Fair Lawn – 13.1 inches
- PASSAIC COUNTY:
- West Milford – 12.3 inches
- UNION CONUNTY:
- WESTFIELD – 17.2 inches
- Elizabeth 16. 5 inches
- Plainfield – 15 inches
- Hillside – 13.5 inches
- Rahway – 13.5 inches
- Newark Airport – 13 inches
- Union – 13 inches
- Fanwood – 12.5 inches