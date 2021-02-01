Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

The first major nor’easter of 2021 dropped several inches of snow across the region on Monday — and more is on the way.

The National Weather Service released preliminary snow totals Monday morning. See how much snow has fallen in your area:

NEW YORK:



NEW YORK CITY: Manhattan: Central Park: 15.3 inches Queens: Bellerose: 17 inches Howard Beach: 15.8 inches Whitestone: 14.8 inches Brooklyn: information not available as of 7:15 p.m. Bronx: East Tremont: 15.5 inches Staten Island: Westerleigh: 11.5 inches

WESTCHESTER COUNTY: Bedford – 16 inches Yonkers – 14.2 inches Armonk – 13.5 inches White Plains – 13.2 inches Montrose – 13 inches Harrison – 13 inches Bronxville – 13 inches Rye Brook – 12 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY: Brentwood – 15.6 inches Smithtown – 14.9 inches Bay Shore – 13.4 inches Mount Sinai – 13 inches Commack – 12.8 inches Mastic – 12.6 inches Saint James – 12.3 inches Manorville – 12 inches Centerreach – 11.2 inches Port Jefferson – 11.1 inches Blue Point – 10 inches East Moriches – 9.5 inches Upton – 9.5 inches

ROCKLAND COUNTY: Monsey – 19.5 inches Spring Valley – 13.5 inches Chestnut Ridge – 12 inches Nanuet – 12 inches Stony Point – 11.3 inches

NASSAU COUNTY: Seaford – 14 inches Carle Place – 12 inches East Meadow – 11.5 inches Westbury – 11.5 inches North Wantagh – 11.2 inches East Williston – 11.2 inches Massapequa – 11 inches



NEW JERSEY:



BERGEN COUNTY: Bergenfield – 19.1 inches Ridgewood – 16.6 inches Passaic – 15.9 inches Hillsdale – 15 inches Glen Rock – 14.3 inches New Milford – 14 inches Fair Lawn – 13.1 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY: West Milford – 12.3 inches

UNION CONUNTY: WESTFIELD – 17.2 inches Elizabeth 16. 5 inches Plainfield – 15 inches Hillside – 13.5 inches Rahway – 13.5 inches Newark Airport – 13 inches Union – 13 inches Fanwood – 12.5 inches

