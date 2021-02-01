Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

A Times Square Alliance worker clears sidewalks of snow in Manhattan’s Times Square on Feb. 1, 2021.

The first major nor’easter of 2021 dropped several inches of snow across the region on Monday — and more is on the way.

The National Weather Service released preliminary snow totals Monday morning. See how much snow has fallen in your area:

NEW YORK:

  • NEW YORK CITY:
    • Manhattan:
      • Central Park: 15.3 inches
    • Queens:
      • Bellerose: 17 inches
      • Howard Beach: 15.8 inches
      • Whitestone: 14.8 inches
    • Brooklyn: information not available as of 7:15 p.m.
    • Bronx:
      • East Tremont: 15.5 inches
    • Staten Island:
      • Westerleigh: 11.5 inches
  • WESTCHESTER COUNTY:
    • Bedford – 16 inches
    • Yonkers – 14.2 inches
    • Armonk – 13.5 inches
    • White Plains – 13.2 inches
    • Montrose – 13 inches
    • Harrison – 13 inches
    • Bronxville – 13 inches
    • Rye Brook – 12 inches
  • SUFFOLK COUNTY:
    • Brentwood – 15.6 inches
    • Smithtown – 14.9 inches
    • Bay Shore – 13.4 inches
    • Mount Sinai – 13 inches
    • Commack – 12.8 inches
    • Mastic – 12.6 inches
    • Saint James – 12.3 inches
    • Manorville – 12 inches
    • Centerreach – 11.2 inches
    • Port Jefferson – 11.1 inches
    • Blue Point – 10 inches
    • East Moriches – 9.5 inches
    • Upton – 9.5 inches
  • ROCKLAND COUNTY:
    • Monsey – 19.5 inches
    • Spring Valley – 13.5 inches
    • Chestnut Ridge – 12 inches
    • Nanuet – 12 inches
    • Stony Point – 11.3 inches
  • NASSAU COUNTY:
    • Seaford – 14 inches
    • Carle Place – 12 inches
    • East Meadow – 11.5 inches
    • Westbury – 11.5 inches
    • North Wantagh – 11.2 inches
    • East Williston – 11.2 inches
    • Massapequa – 11 inches

NEW JERSEY:

  • BERGEN COUNTY:
    • Bergenfield – 19.1 inches
    • Ridgewood – 16.6 inches
    • Passaic – 15.9 inches
    • Hillsdale – 15 inches
    • Glen Rock – 14.3 inches
    • New Milford – 14 inches
    • Fair Lawn – 13.1 inches
  • PASSAIC COUNTY:
    • West Milford – 12.3 inches
  • UNION CONUNTY:
    • WESTFIELD – 17.2 inches
    • Elizabeth 16. 5 inches
    • Plainfield – 15 inches
    • Hillside – 13.5 inches
    • Rahway – 13.5 inches
    • Newark Airport – 13 inches
    • Union – 13 inches
    • Fanwood – 12.5 inches

