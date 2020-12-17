Snow! Spots to go sledding in New York City

NEW YORK — New York City students don’t have a snow day Thursday, but there’s still a chance to hit up hills around the city’s parks to go sledding.
Sledding is allowed in city parks. Park officials advise children dress warmly and wear helmets while sledding. Find out where to sled in your borough below:
Bronx:
- Claremont Park: Interior of the park at 172nd Street between Teller Avenue and Clay Avenue
- Crotona Park: Slope behind ballfield #3 at Fulton Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway
- Ewen Park: West 232 Street, between Johnson and Riverdale avenues
- Franz Sigel Park: Interior of the park at 160th between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue
- Shoelace Park: Anywhere between 220th and 230th streets along Bronx Boulevard
Brooklyn:
- Fort Greene Park: Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue
- Highland Park: Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue
- Hillside Park: Columbia Heights between Middagh and Vine streets
- Lincoln Terrace Park: Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues, adjacent to Eastern Parkway service road
- McKinley Park: Fort Hamilton Parkway and 75 Street
- Owl’s Head Park: Colonial Road and 68 Street
- Prospect Park: Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street
- Shore Road Park: Shore Road and 97 Street
- Sunset Park: Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets
Manhattan:
- Carl Schurz Park: 89th Street, lawn north of Gracie Mansion right off of East End Avenue
- Central Park: Pilgrim Hill (Near 72nd Street & Fifth Avenue, south of Conservatory Water)
- Fort Tryon Park: Billings Lawn (Enter the park from its southern end on Margaret Corbin Circle where Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue converge)
- Morningside Park: 110 Street; 113 Street and Morningside Avenue; 122 Street and Morningside Avenue
- Riverside Park: Riverside Drive at 103rd Street
- St. Nicholas Park: 135 Street
Queens:
- Astoria Park: 19 Street between Shore Boulevard off Ditmars Boulevard
- Bowne Park: Small hillside on the 155 Street side of the park
- Crocheron Park: 35th Avenue opposite Golden Pond
- Forest Park: Mary Whelan Playground at 79th Street and Park Lane South
- Juniper Valley Park: Juniper Boulevard North & South near the Tennis Building at 75th Street
- Kissena Park: Eastside of Lake: enter Metcalf & 164 Street
- Lower Highland Park: Jamaica Avenue & Elton Street
Staten Island:
- Clove Lakes Park: Martling and Slosson Avenues