Snow! Spots to go sledding in New York City

A woman takes her grandson for a ride in a plastic sled in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — New York City students don’t have a snow day Thursday, but there’s still a chance to hit up hills around the city’s parks to go sledding.

Sledding is allowed in city parks. Park officials advise children dress warmly and wear helmets while sledding. Find out where to sled in your borough below:

Bronx:



Claremont Park: Interior of the park at 172nd Street between Teller Avenue and Clay Avenue

Crotona Park: Slope behind ballfield #3 at Fulton Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway

Ewen Park: West 232 Street, between Johnson and Riverdale avenues

Franz Sigel Park: Interior of the park at 160th between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue

Shoelace Park: Anywhere between 220th and 230th streets along Bronx Boulevard

Brooklyn:



Fort Greene Park: Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue

Highland Park: Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue

Hillside Park: Columbia Heights between Middagh and Vine streets

Lincoln Terrace Park: Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues, adjacent to Eastern Parkway service road

McKinley Park: Fort Hamilton Parkway and 75 Street

Owl’s Head Park: Colonial Road and 68 Street

Prospect Park: Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street

Shore Road Park: Shore Road and 97 Street

Sunset Park: Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets

Manhattan:



Carl Schurz Park: 89th Street, lawn north of Gracie Mansion right off of East End Avenue

Central Park: Pilgrim Hill (Near 72nd Street & Fifth Avenue, south of Conservatory Water)

Fort Tryon Park: Billings Lawn (Enter the park from its southern end on Margaret Corbin Circle where Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue converge)

Morningside Park: 110 Street; 113 Street and Morningside Avenue; 122 Street and Morningside Avenue

Riverside Park: Riverside Drive at 103rd Street

St. Nicholas Park: 135 Street

Queens:



Astoria Park: 19 Street between Shore Boulevard off Ditmars Boulevard

Bowne Park: Small hillside on the 155 Street side of the park

Crocheron Park: 35th Avenue opposite Golden Pond

Forest Park: Mary Whelan Playground at 79th Street and Park Lane South

Juniper Valley Park: Juniper Boulevard North & South near the Tennis Building at 75th Street

Kissena Park: Eastside of Lake: enter Metcalf & 164 Street

Lower Highland Park: Jamaica Avenue & Elton Street

Staten Island:



Clove Lakes Park: Martling and Slosson Avenues