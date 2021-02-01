Snow plows make the best of a bad weather day

PARAMUS, N.J. — Everyone has a tough call on when to shovel during a blizzard.

Some people in the tri-state area were going out in the middle of the afternoon, others just waiting it all out.

The Bergen County roads crew are not waiting around, with 100 trucks out on the road. The county executive said there are too many vehicles on the roads.

This kind of snowstorm is a money maker for some people. They’ve been waiting for a storm like this for years.

“I’m very busy, will be busy all night,” said one man out in his truck. “This is a good one for money. Just sometimes you wish it wasn’t so much at one time.”

The challenge is: where do you put all that snow? Salting is not in the picture as of Monday evening. The county has already used a third of their total salt pile.