Snow cancels NYC COVID vaccinations, Alternate Side Parking, outdoor dining

A woman walks in Central Park during a snowstorm on Feb.1, 2021.

NEW YORK — A winter storm expected to drop nearly 2 feet of snow on the region brought much of New York City to a screeching halt on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites — shuttered on Monday — will be closed again on Tuesday. Appointments for both days will be rescheduled for a later date.

Alternate Side Parking rules were suspended through Saturday. Parking meters remain in effect.

The Open Streets program and outdoor dining on city roads were also canceled at least through Tuesday.

All New York City public libraries are closed on Tuesday as well.

New York City’s public school students didn’t get a snow day on Monday as the Department of Education pivoted to all-remote learning instead. Students will continue with remote learning on Tuesday and de Blasio said he expects kids will return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 snowplows and 700 salt spreaders were deployed Monday and crews have been working around the clock to keep roads clear and safe, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

New Yorkers should expect moderate to heavy snow throughout Monday. Snow showers are expected to continue through Tuesday morning before tapering off.

The Sanitation Department is hiring temporary snow laborers to help clear streets and sidewalks across the five boroughs, Grayson said.

Anyone interested in signing up to work as a snow laborer can visit NYC.gov/snow.

The city will need snow laborers beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will likely employ them for several days, according to Grayson.

