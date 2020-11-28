Small Business Saturday focuses on shops trying to survive

BROOKLYN — The sidewalks are busy along Atlantic Avenue on this Small Business Saturday.

People are out getting a jump on their holiday shopping and more importantly, supporting their local businesses.

“We do soup for dogs nobody does that,” said Lenny Ford, owner of Pet Bakery and Boutique. His shop has incredible gifts for our four legged family members.

He is happy to see residents out on this important shopping day.

“We put our life blood and work and soul heart and in everything we do,” Ford added. “When you bring a small business to the community it’s really to enrich the community and our lives. It’s really important that people come out and support the community.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Alona King, who fully supports the mom and pop businesses here in Brooklyn.

“Everyone is being affected by this pandemic in pretty extraordinary ways and to come out and shop and support the people who care the most about where I live and this community. I mean why wouldn’t you do it.”

Besides muffins and waffles for dogs and guinea pigs, there are so many unique gift ideas along Atlantic Avenue.

They’re gifts you won’t find in the big box stores and some you probably won’t find online either.

“It’s always a great place for antiques and there are some really good places to grab some I’m looking for antiques,“ said Benjamin, a customer spending his day getting gifts.

It was a perfect day for shopping and to walk off some thanksgiving calories.

Elizabeth Adams took advantage of the day to raise awareness about downtown Brooklyn Boerum Hill mutual aid that helps provide meals for those in need.

“I think community is one thing we are so grateful for this holiday season when it’s been a really really tough year,” she said. “So ways that we can show up for each other and invest in our neighborhoods.”

In Manhattan, lawmakers are proposing tax relief programs for small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. Those will certainly help if passed, but in meantime you can help by getting the things you need for the holidays by shopping locally.