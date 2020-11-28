Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to support local retailers amid pandemic

NEW YORK — It’s Small Business Saturday, and many retailers still reeling from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic are hoping to get a boost in business.

The Small Business Saturday initiative, created by American Express, falls on the day after Black Friday and encourages shoppers to support local mom-and-pop businesses during the holiday season.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio launched a new initiative giving small businesses $700,000 in grants and $35 million in no-interest loans. The “Shop Your City” program is aimed at helping the nearly 240,000 small businesses around the five boroughs.

Two events in Brooklyn this weekend also aim to support local business owners.

The Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation on Saturday kicks off its annual “Walk the Windows” campaign, which offers promotions and deals to shoppers and showcases stores and restaurants along Atlantic Avenue from Fourth Avenue down to the waterfront. Walk the Windows runs from Saturday through Dec. 13.

The Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District also opens its pop-up winter marketplace on Saturday. The holiday market, which is open every weekend through Dec. 20, is located on Marcy Avenue.