Sketches and photographs celebrate local businesses at library art exhibition and online

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Support your favorite local restaurant and store. Many people have been trying to do that during the pandemic., trying to live by the frequent “shop local” refrain during the pandemic.

Some artists, photographers and neighbors are using their talents to share the stories of locations in the city.

An exhibition is now on display at Tomkins Square Library as part of the 4th Annual East Village Arts Festival.

James and Karla Murray, who are known for their photography that has documented city storefronts, curated the exhibit. They drew from works submitted and created during their annual workshops.

The work can also be seen on their Mom and Pop Storefronts Instagram account.