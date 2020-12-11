‘Sing for Hope’ raising money for artists, communities during pandemic

NEW YORK — It’s been nine months since the pandemic forced Broadway theaters to close.

The shutdown left nearly 97,000 people out of work until June 2021 at the earliest. Now with the holiday season upon us, one organization has found a special way to spread some holiday cheer to fans and artists like.

Sing for Hope has teamed up with artists to bring joy to fans this holiday season with the Sing for Hope Holiday Gifts Catalog. One hundred percent the proceeds support working artists and communities in need. It’s all about giving back, something the charitable organization has been doing since 2001.

As a student at Julliard, co-founder, and Opera singer Camille Zamora, performed for first responders at nearby Lincoln center firehouse after losing 12 of its firefighters on 9/11. As we face another disaster, Sing for Hope couldn’t come at a better time.

Purchasing a virtual gift is simple, just visit the website. Choose from a list of performers and send that special someone in your life some holiday cheer.