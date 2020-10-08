Subway service impacted after signal malfunction at Herald Square

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Commuters should allow extra time during their Thursday morning commute as multiple subway lines were affected by a signal malfunction.

A signal malfunction at 34 St-Herald Sq. caused trains to be temporarily held at stations, according to the MTA.

B D F and M trains have resumed making their normal stops after the signal malfunction was corrected.

Continue to expect extensive delays in both directions as we get trains back on schedule.

