Siena College poll says majority of NYers think race relations could improve

NEW YORK — On this Martin Luther King Day, where does our city and state stand when it comes to race relations and discrimination?

A new Siena College poll shows there is a lot of room for improvement.

“The more things change, the more things stay the same. Despite all the events, headlines and protests, and despite the national conversation that has taken place over the last year about race in America, little has changed — good or bad — regarding New Yorkers’ views about race relations and discrimination in the state,” Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.

The poll, conducted Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, found that only 7% of New Yorkers think race relations in the state are excellent. A bit more, 24%, think things are good. The remainder, which is the majority at a combined 64%, think race relations are fair or poor.

The poll showed 70% of New York voters interviewed said minorities experience racial discrimination in the state.

This annual poll released each year on Martin Luther King Day, has continued to show race relations in New York need to improve, according to Greenberg.

Although he noted a decade ago, in 2011, 55% of New Yorkers thought race relations were positive, it has gone downhill since then.

This Siena College poll had a 4.1% margin of error.