Sheriffs bust illegal parties, bottle service clubs on New Year’s

Officials busted several illegal parties on Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City sheriffs deputies busted several illegal clubs and gatherings that raged into the overnight hours of New Year’s Day, officials said.

Among the parties that were shut down were a Queens karaoke and bottle club with more than 300 attendees, a Brooklyn hookah party with more than 80 attendees, and a SoHo party with about 145 maskless people.

01/01/21 @ 0200 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 55-30 58th Street, Queens, 300+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, obstructed egress & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/ouiUZ6Pejq — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) January 1, 2021

The sheriff’s department is responsible for enforcing social distancing measures and COVID-19 guidelines in New York City.

Four people were charged in the SoHo incident, four people and a local business were cited in Queens, and one person was charged for the Brooklyn party.