Sheriffs bust illegal parties, bottle service clubs on New Year’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
party bust.png

Officials busted several illegal parties on Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City sheriffs deputies busted several illegal clubs and gatherings that raged into the overnight hours of New Year’s Day, officials said.

Among the parties that were shut down were a Queens karaoke and bottle club with more than 300 attendees, a Brooklyn hookah party with more than 80 attendees, and a SoHo party with about 145 maskless people.

The sheriff’s department is responsible for enforcing social distancing measures and COVID-19 guidelines in New York City.

Four people were charged in the SoHo incident, four people and a local business were cited in Queens, and one person was charged for the Brooklyn party.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

@PIX11News on Twitter