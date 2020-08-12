‘Shared sacrifice to keep the city afloat’: NYPD oversight board facing layoffs, budget cuts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York overhauled the NYPD in the wake of widespread protests, but the city also slashed the budget of the police department’s oversight agency.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board will be forced to make layoffs, CCRB Chair Frederick Davie said Wednesday. The agency has already been told to slash $750,000 from their budget and the city asked the CCRB on Tuesday night to cut an additional $726,000.

“Absent imminent financial assistance from Albany or Washington, agencies in New York City – including the CCRB – will have to engage in a shared sacrifice to keep the city afloat,” Davie said.

Davie reached out to City Hall and the City Council for help, but said that from what he’s heard, every agency in the city faces cuts and layoffs.

“I wish there were more that we could say or do, but at the very least, I can assure you that we will do everything within our power to continue providing the kind of service New Yorkers deserve,” he said.

Around 22,000 people employed by the city face the “painfully real” possibility of being laid off in October, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York City lost millions in revenue since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and also paid out millions in the battle against the virus.

“To be clear: If Albany and Washington continue to fail to act, EVERY single city agency will be subject to personnel savings. This can be avoided. We need borrowing authority or a stimulus now,” de Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt tweeted.