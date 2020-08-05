Several trains delayed, some due to signal problems, MTA says

NEW YORK CITY — Several subway lines are experiencing delays, according to the MTA, though the agency did not make any connection to Tropical Storm Isaias damage or cleanup.
Signal problems are affecting the J and M trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
“J and M service is severely delayed in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn because of a signal problem at Delancey Street – Essex Street,” the the city’s emergency management department said in a tweet.
Many trains are being re-routed, they said.
- Some Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains will end at Second Avenue on the F line, then turn around for service back towards Forest Hills – 71 Avenue.
- Some Forest Hills-bound M trains will end at Delancey Street – Essex Street, then will turn around for service back towards Middle Village – Metropolitan Avenue.
- Broad Street-bound J trains will end at Delancey Street – Essex Street, then will turn back around for service back towards Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer.
In Lower Manhattan, consider nearby No. 4, No. 5, R or W train service, officials said.
If you’re traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan, consider taking A, C, L, No. 3 or No. 4 trains, officials said, though No. 4 trains were also experiencing delays in the Bronx.
Expect longer wait times in both directions.
No. 4 train service was suspended between 149th Street – Grand Concourse and Woodlawn while first responders worked to remove a person on the tracks at 161th Street – Yankee Stadium.
No. 4 train service has resumed, though residual delays are to be expected.
In addition, Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 trains are also experiencing delays at various stations.