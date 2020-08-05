Several trains delayed, some due to signal problems, MTA says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Several subway lines are experiencing delays, according to the MTA, though the agency did not make any connection to Tropical Storm Isaias damage or cleanup.

Signal problems are affecting the J and M trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“J and M service is severely delayed in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn because of a signal problem at Delancey Street – Essex Street,” the the city’s emergency management department said in a tweet.

Many trains are being re-routed, they said.

Some Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains will end at Second Avenue on the F line, then turn around for service back towards Forest Hills – 71 Avenue.

Some Forest Hills-bound M trains will end at Delancey Street – Essex Street, then will turn around for service back towards Middle Village – Metropolitan Avenue.

Broad Street-bound J trains will end at Delancey Street – Essex Street, then will turn back around for service back towards Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer.

In Lower Manhattan, consider nearby No. 4, No. 5, R or W train service, officials said.

If you’re traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan, consider taking A, C, L, No. 3 or No. 4 trains, officials said, though No. 4 trains were also experiencing delays in the Bronx.

Expect longer wait times in both directions.

No. 4 train service was suspended between 149th Street – Grand Concourse and Woodlawn while first responders worked to remove a person on the tracks at 161th Street – Yankee Stadium.

No. 4 train service has resumed, though residual delays are to be expected.

In addition, Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 trains are also experiencing delays at various stations.