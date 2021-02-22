Several dozen dogs, cats displaced by Texas winter storms looking for forever homes in NJ

Several dozen dogs and cats were pulled from animal shelters in Texas and sent to New Jersey amid deadly weather in Texas.

MADISON, NJ — The past week has been eventful for 1-year-old Haemon; the shepherd mix is just one of several dozen dogs and cats pulled from animal shelters in Texas, where a deadly winter storm wreaked havoc last week, knocking out power and water to much of the region.

It left the animals with nowhere to go.

“[They had] power loss, water loss – so they’re just unprepared to and unable to take care of the animals like they need to be,” Laura Linneman, director of Animal Care at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Shelter, explained.

The nonprofit organization Wings of Rescue, in partnership with the ASPCA, flew the animals from north Texas to Morristown Airport this weekend.

The animals are now in the care of St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison.

While some were still a bit timid, such as 9-year-old Millie, others are already getting used to their new digs.

The goal now is to find each of them forever homes.

“We have a medical department that’s going to do a full medical exam and update any vaccinations or deworming that the animal needs,” Linneman said. “It’s just to make sure they are in good health.”

As Texans continue to weather the aftermath of the winter storm, it’s become a blessing in disguise for most of the rescued animals now on the ground in New Jersey.

Texas ranks number two nationwide for animal shelter euthanasia and their transport out of the state may have locked in an even brighter future.

The animals will be up for adoption later this week.

To learn more on how you can adopt, visit St. Hubert’s website https://www.sthuberts.org/