Separate WTC ceremonies with nat’l political figures on hand leave families calling for unity

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Two separate ceremonies at the World Trade Center, a block apart; the U.S. vice president and a former vice president who’s in a campaign to become commander in chief; a pandemic that kept numbers of family members in attendance — almost all wearing facemasks — low.

They were all hallmarks of a 9/11 commemoration that was far more unique than perhaps any other, and which left some family members of victims calling for less politics and more unity.

The official 9/11 ceremony at the World Trade Center Memorial began this year the way it usually does, with a processional of the American flag, and the singing of the National Anthem.

A block away, in Zuccotti Park, the same order of service was followed but with one major difference: how the names were read of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 and 1993, as well as the 2001 terror attacks at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At the official ceremony, due to pandemic safety reasons, according to organizers, the names were pre-recorded, and played over loudspeakers.

Across the street in Zuccotti Park, family members read aloud the nearly 3,000 names, and they got to make statements about their lost loved ones. The alternate ceremony was organized by the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, founded by Frank Siller, the brother of fallen FDNY firefighter Steven Siller.

“I have no ill feelings,” Siller said in an interview, regarding his push for a separate ceremony. “It was an easy decision to say we’re gonna read those names out loud today.”

In attendance at the official ceremony were Vice President Mike Pence, former vice president Joe Biden and many, many other prominent political leaders.

Only Vice President Pence attended the alternate ceremony. He recited the 23rd Psalm from the podium.

A number of family members, particularly some who’d attended the official ceremony, questioned the need for political leaders to be present at all, especially this year.

Pat Cachia has come every year to mourn the loss of her nephew, Brian Cachia.

“We were told they couldn’t read the names because of the COVID pandemic,” she told PIX11 News. “Yet it was so packed with the politicians,” she said. “It was elbow to elbow with them and we had to stand back for the photo op. That’s what bothers me.”

Gabrielle Hoffman said that she arrives later in the ceremony, because the name of her husband, Stephen, isn’t read until then. “Not a lot of all the politicians were there when I came,” she said. “I like that.”

Still, some family members said that they prefer that their elected officials are in attendance.

Chris Forbes was at the official ceremony to mourn the loss of his sister, Delrose Forbes Cheatham.

“It’s always good to see representatives from the government [at the memorial],” he said.

Whether elected officials are present or not, every family member interviewed said that they have higher hopes for the milestone twentieth commemoration next year. They said that they hope the pandemic will have abated, and that families will not be apart.

Carmen Suarez, a 9/11 family member who’d attended the alternate ceremony, said that she wants just one, official one with names read in person next year.

“I want unity, I want peace for our nation,” she said. “I want us to remember our loved ones in peace.”