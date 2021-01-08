Seniors targeted in scheme for money, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Senior citizens are being targeted around the city according to the NYPD. In a scheme to rip off seniors, thieves posing as family members got away with millions of dollars.

More than 150 senior citizens were victimized; many are grandparents being told sob stories that their grandchild is in legal trouble and need bail money in cash.

PIX11 spoke with a 95-year-old victim by phone; he lost $9,600 dollars.

The victim said, “They played me like Stradivarius violin. This was not one call, this was a step-by-step indoctrination of fraud.”

Usually, it’s a plea to the heartstrings.

“Usually they tell you your loved one was in an accident,” said Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, who leads the NYPD’s Crime Prevention Division. “Possibly, they hit someone who was pregnant, [and] that person may have lost their child. It’s usually always the same story: they need bail money.”

What makes the scheme really bad is the thieves have been going in person to pick up the money.

That’s exactly what happened to the 95-year-old victim. (We are not releasing his identity.)

The scheme did not stop there: the same thieves called the victim back again, and said there was an update in the case.

“We need another $9,600 because the baby died: that’s when I said enough.” The victim said.

Attorney General Letitia James offers the following tips to protect against the Grandparent Scam:



Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members.

Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so.

A grandparent may think they would know whether they were speaking to their own grandchild or to an imposter, but it is easy to be fooled. The caller may be crying or the background may be noisy, or the caller may claim the connection is bad. If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly. Grandparents can also call their local police department, where officers may be able to call the jail and confirm the story.

Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.

Never send cash through the mail.

Never purchase prepaid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.

Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.

Ask a question that only the real grandchild would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the name of grandchildren.