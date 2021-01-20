Security will be reduced outside Trump Tower as Trump presidency ends

MANHATTAN — It was pretty quite outside Trump Tower on Inauguration Day as former President Donald Trump left office after his four year term, and in the coming days and weeks, officials said it will likely get quieter — at least on the security front.

It’s been a chaotic few weeks, as law enforcement continues to zero in on Trump supporters connected to the Capitol Hill riots.

The FBI arrested Samuel Fisher on 88th Street and York Avenue Wednesday morning.

Fisher was allegedly in Washington when insurgents took over the Capitol.

Police found a shotgun and ammunition inside Fisher’s vehicle. Sources told PIX11 News police received a tip that led them to Fisher.

On Fifth Avenue Wednesday, police were out as usual, but the NYPD said it won’t last for long. The department is working with the Secret Service to reduce manpower in the area and will shift resources around the city where needed.

In a statement, a spokesperson person for the NYPD said,“After the inauguration, we will reevaluate our security posture.”

That most likely means a return to free flowing traffic along Fifth Avenue and possibly even the reopening East 56th Street on the south side of Trump Tower.

We asked New Yorkers what that means to them: many were relieved and welcome the change.