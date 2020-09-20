Search continues for 5-year-old boy who fell into Harlem River: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RANDALL’S ISLAND — The search continues Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the Harlem River at Randall’s Island Park on Saturday, according to authorities.

The boy was last seen climbing a tree at Randall’s Island Field 7, near the RFK Bridge, when he fell into the river around 2:30 p.m., officials told PIX11 News.

The child was on Randall’s Island for his brother’s soccer practice when he wandered away.

Adults who were at the soccer practice jumped in the water after the boy but could not reach him. He was last seen being pulled by the swift current toward the RFK Bridge.

The currents are strong in the area and it’s not far from Hell Gate, which is notorious for its extreme currents.

Members of several agencies, including the NYPD, FDNY and the tri-state division of the U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters for several hours Saturday.

Breaking News: multiple #NYC-area @USCG boat crews, along with partner agencies @NYPDnews @FDNY, are currently searching for a 5-year-old who went missing near the shoreline of Randall’s Island, #NewYork. More info will be shared as it becomes available. #CoastGuard #SAR — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) September 19, 2020

NYPD aviation searched the river from above.

Marine units scoured the river and surrounding waters by boat, and divers from the police department’s elite scuba team searched below in the murky depths.

An FDNY spokesperson said the agency’s divers were removed from the water and the incident was turned over to the NYPD just before 4 p.m.

The search was called off Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.