Sean Bell’s family remembers on 14th anniversary of his death

NEW YORK — Wednesday is the 14th anniversary of the police shooting death of Sean Bell, but for his parents, it feels like yesterday.

Bell died in a hail of 50 bullets while leaving his bachelor party at a Queens night club.

“I feel lost, I will be honest with you. I still feel the pain,” William Bell said.

Bell was a rising baseball star, a 23-year-old looking forward to his wedding day, but things took a tragic turn when undercover NYPD officers opened fire on Bell’s car.

Bell and his friends had no weapons. The shooting rocked the city.

With New York and the country still dealing with police brutality, the pain runs deep.

Many know the victims who have died over the years and they’ve seen their faces on murals across the country, but one mural that is no longer there is Bell’s. PIX11 News was there when an artist painted Bell’s face on the side of a building right where he was killed. However, the building was sold and demolished and with it went the mural

“It was heartbreaking. We worked so hard to put it up. It’s at the same spot where he died, but his smiling face is what we want them to see,” Valerie Bell said.

Now a different artist will paint a new image. A GoFundMe has been started to fund the artwork.

While the Bells look for a new place to display their son’s memory, they continue to pray for justice, closure and peace.