Scott Stringer announces he’s running for NYC mayor

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer formally announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, that he is running for mayor in the 2021 election.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has his eyes on Gracie Mansion, officially.

Stringer on Tuesday announced plans to run for mayor of the Big Apple, hoping to win next year’s election and succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio when his second term comes to an end in 2022.

The news comes the same day NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia resigned, amid rumors she will announce a run as well.

So far, several other well-known local Democrats have declared or are rumored to be exploring runs, the New York Times reports.

Among those include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams; City Council Speaker Corey Johnson; Loree Sutton, a former commissioner of NYC’s Department of Veterans’ Services who announced her run last year; and Shaun Donovan, former commissioner of NYC’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Watch Stringer’s press conference announcing his campaign:

Stringer, a Democrat, has served as the city’s comptroller since 2014, after defeating former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer in the Democratic primary the year prior.

Prior to this, Stringer acted as Manhattan’s 26th borough president from 2006 to 2013.

Stringer has worked in local New York government since his successful 1992 run for a seat in the New York State Assembly, representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side, a position he held for 13 years.