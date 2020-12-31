Schumer upbeat about Gateway tunnel after Buttigieg meeting

The Portal Bridge is more than a century old. It is owned and maintained by Amtrak and also used by NJ Transit trains. A replacement bridge is part of the Gateway Tunnel Project to improve service along the Northeast corridor.

NEW YORK — One of the most ardent supporters of a multibillion-dollar plan to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey is wasting no time in laying groundwork with the incoming Biden administration.

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’s encouraged the long-stalled Gateway tunnel project will begin moving forward after a discussion Wednesday with Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to head the Department of Transportation.

Schumer says Buttigieg agreed to tour the 110-year-old tunnel, a source of regular delays due to aging equipment and saltwater damage dating back to Superstorm Sandy.

The tunnel project has been mired in a funding dispute with the Trump administration.