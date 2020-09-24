Non-essential businesses, private schools could be ordered to close amid virus uptick some of NYC

Local News

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York’s Health Department warned immediate enforcement actions could be launched in parts of Brooklyn and Queens facing upticks in coronavirus cases.

If the situation doesn’t improve by Monday evening, gatherings of more than 10 people could be prohibited, officials said. There could be fines for refusals to wear a mask after being offered a face covering. Private schools, child care centers and non-essential businesses could be ordered to close.

“If the indicators continue to rise, there must be additional enforcement actions,” health officials said. “For the first time in the city’s recovery period, there could be the immediate scaling back of activities in these ZIP codes if progress is not made by Monday evening.”

The plan involves more enforcement staff for the areas of concern, including Gravesend, Homecrest, Midwood, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Kew Gardens, Borough Park, Bensonhurst, Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach, Homecrest, Sheepshead Bay, Flatlands, Midwood and Williamsburg, officials said.

Health Department plans also include private school inspections, which begin Friday. The inspections will be in “all non-public schools within these clusters and their adjacent zip codes,” officials said.

