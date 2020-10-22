Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, that makes it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company said.

Santa also won’t be making in-person visits this year at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands.

Macy’s said it will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games and get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop.

