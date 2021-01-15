Sanitation worker being investigated for involvement in Capitol breach

A policeman stands near a protective barrier of Sanitation Department trucks parked in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue to provide security to US President-elect Donald Trump on November 10, 2016 in New York. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A sanitation worker is being investigated for his possible involvement in the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, the department of sanitation said Friday.

A spokesperson for DSNY said they’re trying to figure out whether or not the identity of a person shown in a video in Washington last week is 43-year-old sanitation worker Dominick Madden. His potential presence at the violent insurrection was first reported by the New York Post.

“DSNY is ready to assist the NYPD or FBI in any way needed,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Department takes these charges very seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on law enforcement findings.”

At least five people died and the certification of the election results confirming Joe Biden as president-elect were delayed due to the riot.