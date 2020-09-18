Sanitation commissioner ‘seriously looking at’ mayoral run, talks last day on the job

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia is “seriously looking at” a possible New York City mayoral run.

While talking about her last day on the job as sanitation commissioner, Garcia told PIX11 how much she loves the city and how her skillset highlights why she would be a good candidate if she decided to run for mayor in 2021.

Garcia announced earlier this month she was resigning from her position.

She called her last day “very bittersweet,” and also said the budget cuts on the department were part of the reason for her resignation.

The cuts were too much for the agency, especially as snow season approaches, according to Garcia.

When asked why she wouldn’t stay to help manage the department with these cuts, Garcia said it would be better if she worked to help the department on the outside.