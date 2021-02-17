Safe Walks NYC expands amid subway crime increase

NEW YORK — More police officers are patrolling the transit system after a string of brutal attacks.

Some neighbors and riders have created a way to help make the commute as safe as possible.

Safe Walks NYC was created in January after a several women were assaulted around the Morgan Avenue L train stop.

Peter Kerre founded it and created the network of friends and neighbors. The community-based initiative offers to help connect people who want to volunteer and those who would like to be escorted to or from the train.

“We are receiving a lot of requests and most are asking about expansion into different parts of the city,” he said.

They’ve created a campaign to raise money to develop an app. Volunteers and riders can send them a message on the Instagram page. They’ve set up a program in Chinatown and along 125th Street in Harlem.

