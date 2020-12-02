Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree turns on, with virus rules

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Pictures Of The Week Photo Gallery

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed in which the photographer’s lens was zoomed the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated at the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

MANHATTAN — Rockin’ around the Christmas tree is going to look different for visitors at Rockefeller Center this year, starting with Wednesday’s tree lighting ceremony.

What’s normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the holiday season will instead be a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced locale due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tree is getting its holiday lights turned on in an event that will be broadcast on television but closed to the public.

In the days following the lighting until the early part of January, those wishing to take a look at the tree will have to follow a host of rules.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

@PIX11News on Twitter