Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce, is guided onto a flatbed truck, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oneonta, New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ONEONTA, N.Y. — One of the world’s most famous Christmas trees has arrived in New York City.

The 75-foot-tall Norway spruce donated by Al Dick, of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, will stand in Rockefeller Center as a beacon of the holiday season.

The NYPD released a video Saturday morning of its highway unit escorting the tree into the city.

Visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center is always a must during the holiday season in NYC.



But how do you get this oversized Tree from Oneonta to Rockefeller Center?



With an escort from our @NYPDHighway Unit. pic.twitter.com/Mqnvtfb0jS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., but there will be no in-person spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC.

The pandemic has caused the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, meanwhile, will be a virtual event this year.