RNC focuses on NYC’s recent crime struggles

NEW YORK — New York City took center stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

“Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York,” said former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The words were echoed by Police Benevolent Association union chief Pat Lynch. The rank and file NYPD Union has endorsed President Trump.

“The Democrats have walked away from us,” Lynch said. “They’ve walked away from the innocent people we protect. Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions.”

Shootings and murders have spiked in the city since June, closely mirroring the rise of criminal justice protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Those protests have occasionally been overtaken by rioters.

However, local New York authorities have also pointed to the causes of courts not functioning properly because of COVID, years of racial injustice and pent of frustration form people being indoors in general. Mayor de Blasio was on WNYC Friday and says the situation is improving with gun arrests rising. He also said called the Republican argument a “racist dog-whistle.”

“A lot is moving in the right direction,’ de Blasio said. “It can’t fully resolve until our society is back to normal and our court system is back working.”

But Giuliani, Lynch and President Trump made the case the crime wave comes down to reduced funding for police, and several pieces of legislation aimed to hold police more accountable.

“Our hands are tied,” Lynch said.

“We have to give law enforcement, our police, their power back,” President Trump said.

Crime levels in New York are still vastly lower now than they were during even the safest Giuliani years thanks to two decades of falling crime locally and nationally.

In New York City, patrol levels have remained the same even with budget reductions.

The crime is also happening on President Trump’s watch. even if it is in cities generally under Democratic leadership. Trump once again pushed for federal agents to take to city streets.

“Just call, we’ll be ready to take care of your problems in a matter of hours,” he said.

However, there have been mixed results with federal agents in places like Portland and Chicago. They have helped in a support and prosecution capacity in investigating shootings and murders. But the presence has often led to an escalation during protest and riot control.