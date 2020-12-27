Riker’s inmate knocks out correction officer’s tooth

RIKERS — A Rikers Island inmate knocked out a correction officer’s tooth in a Saturday night assault, officials said.

The attacker, a Bloods gang member, was in an unauthorized area around 11:30 p.m. with another inmate, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said. When officers tried to take the inmates back to the housing area, one of the inmates punched an officer in the face.

“It’s open season on New York City Correction Officers who continue to be assaulted by violent inmates who are emboldened to unleash their brutality against our officers because they know they face little to no consequences for their heinous crimes,” Boscio said in an emailed statement.”Instead of bolstering our officers and giving us the tools we need to keep our facilities safe, most of our elected officials, including most of the candidates running to be our next Mayor, have turned their backs on us, ignoring the continued brutality against Correction Officers.”

The Department of Correction is pursing is re-arrest of the detainee, spokesman Jason Kersten said.

“The safety and well-being of our personnel is paramount, and we do not condone any attacks on our staff, who work around the clock to keep our facilities safe,” Kersten said.

