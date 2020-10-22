Rikers correction officer stabbed as she tries to break up gang fight, union says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RIKERS — A Rikers inmate stabbed a correction officer Thursday when she tried to break up a fight involving gang members, officials said.

The fight involved more than a dozen members of the Crips Gang, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said. He said slashings and stabbings are up 16 percent this year.

“How many more of our correction officers have to be stabbed or assaulted until this city starts putting safety and security first?” he asked.

The woman was stabbed in the left hand in the George R. Vierno Center of the jail complex around 11 a.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Department of Correction will purse a rearrest as necessary, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said.

“Our officers work tirelessly to keep all those who live in our facilities safe and we will not tolerate any violent behavior towards anyone who works for the department,” Thorne said.

