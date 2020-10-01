Riding along with the NYPD’s new Rapid Response Unit

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The NYPD’s Community Affairs Officers have been interacting with the community for years but with cries for police reform and a surge in gun violence, the department has come up with a new way to respond.

There’s a new team of officers leading the way.

Their mission is not only to protect and serve but do it in a unique way — quickly moving around all five boroughs wherever they are needed.

PIX11 News got to ride along with the NYPD’s new Rapid Response Unit.

